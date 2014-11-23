BRIEF-Discover Financial CEO David Nelms' FY 2016 total compensation $8.8 mln vs $8.5 mln
* Ceo david nelms' fy 2016 total compensation $8.8 million versus $8.5 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
CAIRO Nov 23 Egypt's Amer Group will be split into two companies, the real estate company said in a statement on Sunday.
The firm, which owns hotels, restaurants and malls, among other businesses, did not give a reason for the decision, but has scheduled a news conference for later in the day. (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing By Shadi Bushra)
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* MUFG Americas Holdings Corp - effective March 16 it has raised bank's reference rate to 4 percent from 3.75 percent