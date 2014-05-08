BRIEF-VideoBurst starts cooperation with Google
* Cooperation involves lowering the threshold for companies to start to produce and distribute online video on YouTube
CAIRO May 8 Egypt real estate company Amer Group's first-quarter net profit fell 87 percent to 2.026 million Egyptian pounds ($288,200), the company said in a statement sent to the stock exchange on Thursday.
Net profit was 15.352 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 7.0302 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; editing by Jason Neely)
NEW YORK, March 14 Nasdaq Inc has provided blockchain technology to run a new exchange to trade guaranteed advertising contracts as more mainstream finance projects using the record keeping software move into the real world.
LONDON, March 14 The dollar rose before the start on Tuesday of a Federal Reserve policy meeting expected to raise U.S. interest rates while euro zone government bond yields headed higher as investor nerves over an election in the Netherlands appeared to ease slightly.