* Mursi's opponents call protests to mark anniversary
* Grievances include constitution
* Brotherhood launches campaign to help poor
By Tom Perry
CAIRO, Jan 24 Egypt marks the second anniversary
of the uprising that swept Hosni Mubarak from power with little
to celebrate. Deeply divided and facing an economic crisis, the
nation is bracing for more protests, but this time against a
freely elected leader.
President Mohamed Mursi's opponents plan to march to Tahrir
Square on Friday to vent anger at the new Islamist leader and
his Muslim Brotherhood backers, whom they accuse of betraying
the goals of the Jan. 25 revolution that galvanised Egyptians in
a display of national unity that has not been seen since.
"We don't see it as a celebration. This will be a new
revolutionary wave that will show the Brotherhood that they are
not alone - that there are other forces that can stand against
them," said Ahmed Maher, founder of the April 6 - a group that
helped ignite the uprising by using social media to organise.
The Brotherhood has said it will not send its supporters to
Tahrir Square on Friday - a decision that at least limits the
scope for more of the unrest that has compounded Egypt's
economic troubles.
Instead, with its eye on forthcoming parliamentary polls,
the electorially savvy Brotherhood is marking the anniversary
with a campaign to help the poor. With allies, it promises to
send volunteers to renovate 2,000 schools, plant trees, deliver
medical aid and open "charity markets" selling affordable food.
"The importance of the anniversary is to lift the spirits of
the Egyptian people: more hope and more work," said Ahmed Aref,
a Muslim Brotherhood spokesman who was in Tahrir Square for the
entire 18-day uprising against Mubarak.
Inspired by Tunisia's uprising against President Zine
al-Abidine Ben Ali, Egypt's revolution helped set off more
revolts in Libya and Syria. It brought political freedom that
allowed the dramatic rise to power of the Brotherhood, an
Islamist group that was outlawed under decades of army-backed
autocracy.
Two years on, Egypt is struggling with a deep economic
crisis caused by political turbulence which has continued
unabated since the election of a new president.
The sense of common purpose that united Egyptians against
Mubarak has given way to conflict. Secularists and liberals
accuse the Muslim Brotherhood of seeking to dominate the
country. The Islamists say their opponents are not respecting
the rules of the democratic game.
Mursi's bid to fast-track a controversial, Islamist-tinged
constitution in December fuelled days of protests that helped
send the Egyptian pound to record lows against the U.S. dollar.
Analysts fear Friday could bring more yet more trouble.
"I foresee very big protests, and some civil unrest," said
Elijah Zarwan of the European Council on Foreign Relations. "Two
years on, a real sense of disenchantment has settled on Egypt.
"There is a fairly widespread sense that the country is
slipping, socially, economically and in terms of governance.
Politically, the divisions have become so fierce that it's hard
to imagine the various parties and factions coming to an
agreement, even on the things they agree on."
CONSTITUTION "NOT WORTHY" OF REVOLUTION
Despite winning approval in a popular referendum, the new
constitution remains one of the main grievances of the array of
leftist and liberal parties calling for Friday's protests.
"Nothing will undermine our hopes, but this constitution is
not worthy of the revolution," Maher of April 6 told Reuters.
Its critics say the constitution offers inadequate
protection for human rights, gives the president too many
privileges and fails to curb the power of the military
establishment.
Mursi's supporters say the criticism is unfair, enacting the
constitution quickly was crucial to restoring stability, and the
opposition is making the situation worse by perpetuating unrest.
The referendum, they say, settled the issue democratically, and
protests are just another chance to stir up trouble.
Both sides trade blame for economic hardship as the falling
currency drives up the cost of imported food on which the mostly
desert nation depends. The opposition says government economic
mismanagement is at fault, while the government blames the
climate of instability fomented by its opponents.
Other sources of friction abound. Activists are impatient
for justice for the victims of political violence perpetrated
over the last two years. Little has been done to reform brutal
Mubarak-era security agencies. A spate of transport disasters on
roads and railways neglected for years is feeding discontent.
The political polarisation is making it harder for the Mursi
administration to address the economic problems. In December, he
postponed reforms needed to address a gaping budget deficit and
secure a $4.8 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.
With its foreign currency reserves critically low, the
finances of the Arab world's most populous nation have been
propped up by the tiny but rich Gulf emirate of Qatar, which has
supplied some $5 billion in grants and loans.
The Brotherhood acknowledges that many of the revolution's
goals have yet to be realised. Yet the group sees major
achievements including the new constitution and the election of
the country's first civilian head of state.
Marking the anniversary with a big charity campaign is a
classic Brotherhood tactic, demonstrating the populist impulses
and organisational muscle that have swept the Islamists to five
straight election victories since Mubarak fell - two for
parliament, one for president and two referendums.
"The people are interested in their daily bread. Citizens
want to feel the change brought by the Egyptian revolution. This
requires the opposition to translate what they are calling for
into real policy programmes," said Ahmed Subei, a spokesman for
the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party.