CAIRO May 13 Egypt's Arabian Cement Company's
initial public share offer, the first major listing on Cairo's
bourse since the 2011 political uprising, was 18.5 times
oversubscribed, an official at advising bank CI Capital told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The offer raised $110 million with 85.2 million shares sold
in the offer, placed at 9 Egyptian pounds ($1.28) per share,
said Hesham Gohar, managing director for investment banking at
CI Capital, which was co-bookrunner on the offer alongside
EFG-Hermes.
Gohar said the oversubscription "reflects the confidence of
investors, especially foreigners, in the Egyptian economy."
Arabian Cement said on Sunday it had set the price for its
IPO at 9 Egyptian pounds a share after a private placing was
11.3 times oversubscribed.
Investors in the public offering were allocated 5.4 percent
of their bids, while shares sold in the private offering were
rationed at various rates.
The company said last week it was expecting the IPO to be
around $120 million, with the proceeds set to go to existing
investors selling their shares.
It has previously said that trading will start around May
21.
Egyptian stock market chief Mohamed Omran told Reuters the
oversubscription reflected traders' appetite for any new stocks
in the market, adding that the Cairo bourse was "ready to accept
more offers".
Arabian Cement has a production capacity of 5 million tonnes
a year and a market share of around 8 percent.
($1=7.0550 Egyptian pounds)
