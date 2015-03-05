(adds background)
CAIRO, March 5 Egypt's housing minister said on
Thursday that talks with Dubai-listed Arabtec are
continuing and that he hopes to reach a final deal on a plan to
build a million homes before a March 13-15 investment conference
in Sharm el-Sheikh.
The Egyptian housing project is seen as part of economic and
political support to the country by the United Arab Emirates,
which has provided billions of dollars of aid to Cairo since
Islamist president Mohamed Mursi was ousted in 2013.
The government is hoping to secure domestic and foreign
investment of up to $12 billion at next month's conference.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, housing minister Mustafa
Madbouly said Egypt's rights have to be preserved in any deal.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters this week
that Arabtec's chairman would meet officials of Egypt's housing
ministry to renegotiate terms of the $40 billion plan.
Arabtec announced last March that it had reached agreement
in principle with Egypt's army to build the homes at 13
locations around the country on land provided by the armed
forces. But while that preliminary deal was with the army,
Arabtec's subsequent negotiations have been with the Ministry of
Housing, the source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Construction had originally been due to start in the third
quarter of 2014, with the first homes to be delivered in early
2017 and the project to be completed before 2020. Negotiations,
however, have progressed slowly, partly because of management
changes at Arabtec.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by
David Goodman)