UPDATE 1-Turkish bank exec charged in U.S. case on Iran sanctions evasion
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank who is accused of conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.
DUBAI, April 2 Dubai's Arabtec has agreed terms with Egypt's Ministry of Housing for the first phase of a $40 billion plan to build one million homes across the country, the contractor said on Thursday.
Arabtec will sign the contract with the ministry "at earliest opportunity" for this first phase, according to a statement to Dubai's bourse.
This will consist of 100,000 units to be built in Egypt's El Obour and Badr districts, the statement said. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank who is accused of conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.
March 28 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust said on Tuesday that its unitholders approved the company's takeover by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion.