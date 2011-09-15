Pub operator Greene King comparable sales up on Christmas boost
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
CAIRO, Sept 15 Arafa Holding , Egypt's biggest garment exporter, posted a 78 percent fall in consolidated net profit to $4.0 million for the period February-July 2011, the stock exchange said on Thursday.
The firm, which specialises in menswear and exports 75 percent of its goods mainly to Europe, made a net profit of $18.6 million in the same period a year earlier.
Arafa's financial year ends on Jan. 31.
The firm's unconsolidated net profit for the period was $282,000 compared to $31.4 million a year earlier.
(Writing by Edmund Blair)
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
* Seeks financial rescue as air bag recall fallout continues (Adds company comment, details on Takata air bag issues)
PARIS, Feb 10 French carmaker Renault posted record full-year sales and profits on Friday and set itself ambitious new mid-term goals for both after earnings were boosted by a comprehensive revamp of its product range.