CAIRO Aug 12 The Egyptian president's decision
to order Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi to retire from his posts
of defence minister and head of the armed forces was taken in
consultation with him and the army council, a general said.
"The decision was based on consultation with the field
marshal and the rest of the military council," General Mohamed
el-Assar told Reuters. In a reshuffle of the top brass announced
on Sunday, Assar was appointed deputy defence minister.
President Mohamed Mursi said Tantawi and Chief of Staff Sami
Enan had been ordered to retire and would become advisers to the
president.