CAIRO Aug 12 Islamist President Mohamed Mursi
ordered Egypt's two top generals to retire, including Hussein
Tantawi who led the nation after Hosni Mubarak was ousted, and
appointed two generals in their place, the presidential
spokesman announced on Sunday.
President Mohamed Mursi also cancelled a constitutional
declaration aiming to limit presidential powers which the ruling
army council issued in June as the election that brought Mursi
to power drew to a close.
Defence Minister Tantawi, who served Mubarak as a minister
for 20 years, and Chief of Staff Sami Enan were both appointed
as advisers to Mursi. Spokesman Yasser Ali said the changes
among Egypt's top brass were effective immediately.