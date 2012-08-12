(Amends Sisi forename to Abdel Fattah, paragraph 5)
CAIRO Aug 12 Egypt's Islamist president ordered
changes to the military top brass on Sunday, including
pensioning off Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi who served Hosni
Mubarak for two decades, in a move that further stamps the new
leader's authority on the state.
President Mohamed Mursi also cancelled a constitutional
declaration that limited presidential powers and which the
ruling army council issued in June, as voting in the election
that brought Mursi to power drew to a close.
There had previously been much debate over the fate of
76-year-old Tantawi, who had ruled Egypt as head of the military
council after Mubarak was toppled last year, but the timing of
the announcement to replace him was a surprise.
The move sidelines Tantawi, whose presence had cast a shadow
over Mursi's rule, and appeared to whittle away at the remaining
powers of the military, from whose ranks every president for 60
years had been drawn until Mursi's election.
"Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi has been transferred into
retirement from today," presidential spokesman Yasser Ali said
in a statement, appointing in his place as armed forces chief
and defence minister General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Mursi also ordered Chief of Staff Sami Enan to retire and
appointed General Sidki Sobhi in his place. Both Tantawi and
Enan were appointed advisers to Mursi.
"The decision was sovereign by the president to pump new
blood into the military establishment for the sake of developing
the new, modern state," spokesman Ali told Reuters after making
the announcement.
Army General Mohamed el-Assar, who was appointed deputy
defence minister in the changes, said the decision had been
taken in consultation with Tantawi and the rest of the military
council.
In further changes, Mursi appointed a judge, Mahmoud Mekky,
as his vice president. Mekky is the brother of the newly
appointed justice minister, Ahmed Mekky, who had been a vocal
critic vote rigging under Mubarak.
"This clash between the new president and the military
council was expected but not this fast," said analyst Gamal
Soltan.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti, Shaimaa Fayed, Marwa Awad and
Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by David Stamp
and Alastair Macdonald)