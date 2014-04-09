CAIRO, April 9 Egyptian security forces have
arrested a man who worked for Qatar's Al Jazeera television
network and accused him of inciting and taking part in violence,
the state news agency MENA said on Wednesday.
An Al Jazeera spokesman could not confirm whether the man
arrested in Suez worked for the Doha-based channel, whose
support for the Muslim Brotherhood of deposed President Mohamed
Mursi has strained relations between Egypt and Qatar.
Three Al Jazeera journalists are already on trial in Egypt
charged with aiding a "terrorist group", a reference to the
Muslim Brotherhood. They deny the charges.
MENA named the man as Abdel Rahman Shaheen and described him
as a Muslim Brotherhood member. It said he had also worked for
the Islamist movement's now closed TV station and newspaper.
The prosecutor's office had issued nine warrants for
Shaheen's arrest on charges of "inciting and taking part in acts
of violence in Suez, attacking the security forces and army in
Suez, and inciting people to carry out acts of sabotage in the
Suez province by distributing funds to them", the agency said.
Qatar, which backed Mursi during his one year in office, has
continued to support the Muslim Brotherhood since the army
removed him from power last July following mass protests against
his rule, plunging Egyptian-Qatari ties into crisis.
The Egyptian interior minister last month accused a
Palestinian Al Jazeera employee of involvement in a plot to leak
state secrets during Mursi's year in office. Mursi is standing
trial in the case that could result in the death penalty.
The trial of the three Al Jazeera journalists resumes on
Thursday. The journalists standing trial are Peter Greste, an
Australian, Mohamed Fahmy, a Canadian-Egyptian national, and
Baher Mohamed, an Egyptian.
They have been in detention since Dec. 29. Al Jazeera has
said the accusations are absurd.
(Additional reporting by Amena Bakr in Doha; Writing by Tom
Perry; Editing by Tom Heneghan)