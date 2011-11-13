CAIRO Nov 13 Egyptian police arrested a
leading member of an armed Islamist group suspected of
involvement in pipeline bombings that have disrupted gas
supplies to Israel and Jordan, Egypt's state news agency
reported on Sunday.
The pipeline in the desert peninsula of Sinai was attacked
on Thursday for the seventh time this year.
The authorities have struggled to maintain full control over
Sinai, especially since state security was disrupted by the
overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak in February.
Mohamed al-Teehi of the armed Islamist group Al-Takfir Wa
Al-Hijra (Excommunication and Exodus) was arrested in the
northern coastal city of al-Arish, news agency MENA reported.
Authorities see him as the mastermind behind attacks on
police stations in the city and he has topped a government
"wanted" list, MENA said. It did not say if Teehi was involved
in Thursday's bombing.
Some residents of al-Arish confirmed that Teehi belongs to a
"well-known religious current" but said he cannot move because
of a car accident which fractured his pelvis, MENA added.
Egyptian officials say limits on troop numbers in Sinai
under a 1979 peace treaty with Israel make it harder to secure
the area, which local Bedouin say has been neglected for
decades. Some have taken to smuggling and gun-running to scrape
a living.
Egypt's 20-year gas deal with Israel, signed in the Mubarak
era, is unpopular with the Egyptian public. Critics argue that
the Jewish state was not paying enough for the gas.
Previous explosions have closed the pipeline, run by Gasco,
Egypt's gas transport company, a subsidiary of the national gas
company EGAS, for weeks.
The armed forces launched a security sweep in August to root
out suspected Islamist gangs and, according to security sources
at the time, captured four Islamist militants as they prepared
to blow up the pipeline in al-Arish.
