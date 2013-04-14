Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
CAIRO, April 14 Egypt's central bank will hold further exceptional foreign exchange auctions, it said in a statement on Sunday after launching a $600 million auction to cover strategic imports.
It gave no timing for the future auctions, adding that bidding time for Sunday's auction would be extended until 1230 GMT.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative