CAIRO, March 27 The Egyptian central bank sold $38.4 million to banks in a foreign currency auction on Wednesday, with a cut-off price of 6.7896 Egyptian pounds to the dollar.

The cut-off price at the previous auction held on Monday was 6.7889 pounds.

The central bank introduced the foreign exchange auctions at the end of December as part of an effort to stave off a currency crisis triggered by a run on the pound, which has lost over 8 percent of its value since the start of the year.