DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
CAIRO, April 11 The Egyptian central bank sold $38.4 million to banks in a foreign currency auction on Thursday, with a cut-off price of 6.8612 Egyptian pounds to the dollar. The cut off price at the previous auction held on Wednesday was 6.8504 pounds.
The centralbank introduced the foreign exchange auctions at the end of December as part of an effort to stave off a currency crisis triggered by a run on the pound, which has lost a tenth of its value since the start of the year.
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.
BEIJING, March 7 Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie on Tuesday downplayed the lack of defence spending numbers in this year's budget as there had been in previous years, saying there was no problem with transparency in state spending plans.