BRIEF-Fastenal to acquire regional distributor
* Signed an agreement to acquire certain assets of industrial and fastener supply distributor manufacturer's supply company
CAIRO Jan 15 The Egyptian pound weakened at a central bank auction of dollars on Tuesday, the tenth such sale since it introduced a new regime to reduce pressure on its currency.
The bank said the cut-off price at the auction was 6.5500 pounds to the dollar - a 0.3 percent fall from Sunday when the cut-off price was 6.5299 pounds. The central bank said it had sold $74 million at the auction, less than the $75 million it had offered.
On the interbank market, the central bank limits trades to a 0.5 percent band above or below the weighted average of bids at the most recent currency auction. The weighted average on Tuesday falled to 6.5827 pounds to the dollar from 6.5624 on Monday.
* Signed an agreement to acquire certain assets of industrial and fastener supply distributor manufacturer's supply company
March 3 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a seventh week in a row, extending a recovery into a tenth month as energy companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp , boost spending plans to take advantage of a crude price recovery. Drillers added seven oil rigs in the week to March 3, bringing the total count up to 609, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there were
* Pool corporation announces changes to its board of directors and declares quarterly cash dividend