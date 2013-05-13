CAIRO May 13 Egypt's central bank sold $38.5
million to banks in a foreign exchange auction on Monday at a
cut-off price of 6.9545 Egyptian pounds to the dollar. The
cut-off price at the previous auction on Thursday was 6.9463
pounds.
On the black market, one dealer in central Cairo was
offering to buy dollars for 7.45 pounds late on Sunday and to
sell dollars for 7.55 pounds.
The central bank introduced the auctions at the end of
December to help stave off a currency crisis and thwart a run on
the pound. Since then, the currency has lost 11 percent of its
value on the official market and even more on a newly re-emerged
black market.