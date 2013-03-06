UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO, March 6 Egyptian vehicle assembler and distributor GB Auto said on Wednesday that its fourth quarter net income was up 74.2 percent year-on-year to 75.90 million Egyptian pounds ($11.25 million), saying all lines of business reported strong performances in the quarter.
"This past year was challenging on a number of levels, and I am pleased to be able to report growth of both our top and bottom lines at a group level and in the individual lines of business, despite a truly volatile environment," said GB Auto Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghabbour.
($1 = 6.7441 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Marwa Awad; editing by David Stamp)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources