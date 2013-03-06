CAIRO, March 6 Egyptian vehicle assembler and distributor GB Auto said on Wednesday that its fourth quarter net income was up 74.2 percent year-on-year to 75.90 million Egyptian pounds ($11.25 million), saying all lines of business reported strong performances in the quarter.

"This past year was challenging on a number of levels, and I am pleased to be able to report growth of both our top and bottom lines at a group level and in the individual lines of business, despite a truly volatile environment," said GB Auto Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghabbour.

($1 = 6.7441 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Marwa Awad; editing by David Stamp)