* Egypt seeks to curb violent protest at Al Azhar
* Universities have been a hotbed of political protest
By Lin Noueihed
CAIRO, Sept 18 Egypt has moved to curb one of
the last bastions of Muslim Brotherhood dissent with sweeping
new rules to curtail violent protest at Al Azhar University,
among the world's most venerable centres of Islamic learning.
Egypt has banned the Muslim Brotherhood and jailed thousands
of its supporters since July 2013, when then-army chief Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi overthrew Mohamed Mursi, Egypt's first freely
elected president and a senior member of the group.
As the noose tightened around the Brotherhood, Al Azhar
emerged as a hotspot in its battle against Egypt's new rulers.
Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb said in a meeting on Thursday
with the heads of several universities and some ministers that
Egypt would not tolerate violence on any university campus, his
office said in a statement.
An Interior Ministry official said security forces would
carry out patrols around schools and universities during the
academic year, the state news agency reported.
The grand mufti, Egypt's top religious authority, and the
grand imam of Al Azhar, have long lent their prestige to those
in power and issued religious edicts to back government policy.
But the Brotherhood enjoys strong support within the student
body as well as among faculty members, many of whom oppose Sisi
and his crackdown on Egypt's oldest Islamist movement.
With students preparing to return to their campuses this
month after the long summer hiatus, the government on Wednesday
amended the university rules to discourage renewed unrest.
The new rules state that any student or faculty member who
incites, supports or joins in protests that disrupt learning or
promote rioting or vandalism will be expelled or fired.
Students have sprayed graffiti on buildings, blocked college
entrances and staged strikes, prompting Al Azhar to request
police intervention. This in turn has fuelled anger among
students and professors who say the campus is a sacred space.
Students loyal to the Brotherhood have repeatedly clashed
with police inside the campus over the past year, setting fire
to tyres and throwing rocks to counter teargas.
In May, a week before presidential polls that were won by
Sisi, gunmen killed three policemen at Al Azhar.
"The amendments came as part of security measures aimed at
frightening and clamping down on the Muslim Brotherhood and all
related groups," said Hassan Nafaa, a political science
professor at Cairo University.
"This is their aim and in my opinion security measures will
not be enough to deal with the issue," he added
There was no immediate comment from Al Azhar officials.
SUPPRESSING DISSENT
Before the uprising that removed Hosni Mubarak from power in
2011, a special police force was dedicated to university
campuses, clamping down on protest and monitoring dissent.
A court ruling shortly before the revolt banned police from
entering campuses. But another ruling this year stated that
police could enter if laws were being broken.
"There is a feeling on campuses in general of a loss of
freedom and of growing oppression. These restrictions are being
felt not just by Brotherhood supporters but by other groups,
including leftists and liberals," Nafaa said.
As the state's crackdown on dissent has widened, street
demonstrations have dwindled. Activists have been arrested for
violating a law passed last year that bans public gatherings of
more than 10 people without prior interior ministry permission.
The law means university campuses are among the last
remaining spaces in Egypt where dissent can be expressed.
But fearing another year of unrest, some colleges are
banning students from expressing partisan loyalties on campus.
"We always said: You must remove your party cloak at the
university gate because it is a place of learning. But
regrettably, since the January 25 revolution it has been
transformed into a space for political battles," the head of
Cairo University, Jaber Nassar, told Al Masry Al Youm newspaper.
"But our decision will be imposed on those who oppose the
authorities and those who support them, without exception."
