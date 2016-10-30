BRIEF-Banco Sabadell expects low-double digit growth in net profit in 2017
* Sabadell Chairman Josep Oliu says expects low-double digit growth in net profit in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid newsroom)
CAIRO Oct 30 EFG-Hermes and HSBC have been selected as consultants for the initial public offer of state bank Banque du Caire, Egypt's Deputy Finance Minister told Reuters on Sunday.
"There is no date selected yet for the offering," Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies Ahmed Kouchouk said.
Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer said in March that the government plans to offer 20 percent of Banque du Caire by increasing its capital through an initial public offering. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Sam Holmes)
BERLIN, Jan 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is likely to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday and the conversation is expected to focus on Russia, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
