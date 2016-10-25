CAIRO Oct 25 Egypt's central bank has advised
some banks to redesignate their bond holdings so they cannot be
traded on the secondary market, bankers told Reuters on Tuesday,
a move they said was intended to shield lenders from an expected
spike in interest rates.
Economists widely expect a steep devaluation in the pound
but say such a bold move would be accompanied by a significant
hike in key interest rates to stabilise the currency, attract
inflows and avoid dollarisation.
Three bankers told Reuters on Tuesday that the central bank
had verbally instructed them to reclassify "available for sale"
bonds and bills, which are tradeable on the secondary market, as
"held to maturity".
That would mean they do not have to mark the bonds' value to
market, protecting the banks in question from a major hike to
benchmark interest rates which would decrease the capital value
of the bonds and hit the overall value of bank holdings.
There was no official statement from the central bank.
Central bank officials contacted by Reuters did not respond to
requests for comment.
"What the central bank is doing is protecting banks from
making huge losses on their portfolios, revaluation
losses, which could occur if interest rates rise," one banker at
a private sector bank said.
"This hints at a huge hike in interest rates. It sends a
very strong signal that a large devaluation is imminent and that
there will be interest rate hikes to accompany."
Egypt has struggled to earn dollars since a popular uprising
in 2011 caused an exodus of tourists and foreign investors, its
chief sources of hard currency.
The dollar shortage has put downward pressure on Egypt's
pound, which the central bank sets at 8.8 to the dollar but
which has depreciated to about 16 pounds on the black market.
Large losses in treasury bills and bond portfolios could
push banks below the required capital adequacy ratio and the
bankers suggested this was the chief motivation for the move.
Many Egyptian banks have a high level of exposure to
government debt which has traditionally been seen as a safe,
high-yielding investment.
The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee is next due to
meet on Nov. 17 and economists widely expect it to raise rates.
"The verbal instructions were conveyed to selected banks,
both state-owned banks and private ones, based on the size of
their bond portfolios of maturities between three and 10 years
and more," a source at a public bank told Reuters.
The central bank has already made significant interest rate
increases this year but surprised markets by holding its policy
rates steady at the last MPC meeting.
Egypt is in the process of securing a $12 billion
International Monetary Fund loan to back a government reform
programme aimed at slashing the government deficit and
rebalancing its money market.
(Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Lin Noueihed and
Catherine Evans)