* Political situation may worry future buyers
* C.Agricole, Intesa may sell Egyptian arms - bankers
* Buyers list shrinking as int'l investors stay out
* BNP, SocGen among banks who have sold out in 2012
By Dinesh Nair and David French
DUBAI, Feb 8 Go back a few months and the
disposal of Egyptian assets seemed like a good option for
European banks desperate to raise funds by selling non-core
operations.
Flash forward and Egypt's deteriorating political situation,
together with the resultant sharp drop in its currency, threaten
to hamper further selloffs, with international banks unwilling
to accept the fire-sale prices that are increasingly on offer.
For investment bankers on the hunt for fees, it threatens to
be a lengthy wait for dealmaking to revive. And last year's
flurry of activity may start to look like no more than a blip.
"People who sold last year appear a lot smarter now than
those who waited," said one financial institutions group banker,
asking not to be quoted because of the sensitivity of his
position advising clients.
"Clearly, the current situation in Egypt does not look like
it would lure even the most bullish of investors," the banker
said. "Clients are not asking about buying opportunities now but
want to know how (much) worse the situation may get."
European banks, under pressure to cut costs and bolster
their capital levels in the post-credit crunch regulatory
clampdown, have been looking to sell Egyptian operations to
regional banks more familiar with the country's politics and
bullish on its long-term prospects.
French banks Societe Generale and larger rival BNP
Paribas agreed to sell their banking arms in Egypt to
Qatar National Bank and Dubai's Emirates NBD
respectively in 2012.
Some had expected other deals to follow.
Those at the top of the list were France's Credit Agricole
, which holds a 61 percent stake in Credit Agricole
Egypt, and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo, which has
a 70 percent stake in Bank of Alexandria.
But neither has yet raised a "for sale" sign.
Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani said at the
World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, two weeks ago:
"Egypt is a country to be monitored. However at the moment Bank
of Alexandria is having positive results. We look at it
carefully."
A Credit Agricole spokeswoman in Paris declined comment.
INVESTOR SENTIMENT
Already at least one mooted deal has not gone ahead.
Piraeus Bank, Greece's fifth-largest lender by
market value, halted the sale of its Egyptian subsidiary valued
at more than $200 million in July last year.
And a dramatic worsening of Egypt's political situation in
recent weeks has hurt investor sentiment, making disposals
increasingly difficult, bankers say.
Protests marking the second anniversary of the uprising that
toppled Hosni Mubarak have led to nearly 60 deaths since Jan.
25, prompting the head of the army to warn that the state was on
the verge of collapse if immediate action was not taken.
"The government has not done as well as most expected and
the transition to democracy has not been smooth," Jaap Meijer,
an equity research director at Dubai-based Arqaam Capital, said.
Meanwhile, the Egyptian pound has dropped sharply and
the central bank stepped in this week with measures to protect
the currency.
The currency's weakness creates uncertainties for any
acquisitions in Egypt.
"In the short term, a drop in the value of the pound makes
it cheaper for the buyer, especially on the public equities
side," said one Egyptian banking source, speaking on condition
of anonymity. "But if the situation continues and the pound
continues to fall, then it impacts your profitability in the
long-term. You have to view it from either side."
Another potential concern for European banks is the
shrinking pool of potential regional buyers.
Qatar National Bank for instance has been on an acquisition
drive but now has its sights set on Turkey, having paid $2.2
billion for the majority stake in Societe Generale Egypt.
Emirates NBD probably has its hands full after shelling out
$500 million for BNP's business in Egypt, a deal which marks a
major strategy shift for the bank which has been hard hit by
exposure to Dubai's state entities.
KEEN ON EXPOSURE
Other regional banks, such as Dubai's Mashreq,
Morocco's Attijariwafabank and Lebanon's Audi Bank
, are keen on gaining exposure to Egypt, bankers say,
but most are looking for mid-sized transactions and not
big-ticket ones.
All three looked at BNP's business and Attijari hired UBS
as an advisor before losing out to ENBD, a Dubai-based
banking source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Yes, there are two to three potential buyers, but it's not
like they need to buy in the country and they are really
cautious on valuation," the banker said.
Another barrier to deals is the frequently significant
valuation discrepancy that separates buyers and sellers of
Egyptian assets.
"Prior to the revolution, you would not see any banking
deals in Egypt at less than three times book (value). There have
been bids at one time book for some of these assets," the
Dubai-based banker said, referring to a common valuation measure
for banks.
"Yes, valuations have fallen, but people are looking at the
political situation and saying, 'we want it to be even
cheaper'."
BNP sold its business in Egypt at 1.6 times book value,
while the Qatari purchase of SocGen assets was at nearly 2
times.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi would be keen to buy
the Egyptian units of French banks, its chief executive said in
July, but it has been relying more on organic growth.
International banks, on the other hand, are staying away as
they still consider the risks to be not worth taking.
Standard Chartered for example held talks with
Piraeus for its Egyptian business in 2011 but backed out as the
political situation worsened.
"The recent bout of instability is but a reminder that the
transition is rocky," said Rachel Zeimba, a senior analyst at
Roubini Global Economics in London. "And that political, policy
and regulatory risk is stifling the economy."