CAIRO Feb 21 Egypt's central bank plans to
float the United Bank of Egypt, in which it holds a 99 percent
stake, in an initial public offering, Governor Tarek Amer said
on a talk show on Sunday.
The United Bank was formed out of the merger of three
failing banks which the central bank acquired in 2006.
"We are in the process of getting rid of it. We are not
supposed to own the United Bank, we just bought it for a
specific purpose, to fix it. Now that the reform process has
started we will float it," Amer said.
The last time state-owned companies were listed on the Cairo
exchange was in 2005 when shares of Telecom Egypt, the state's
landline monopoly, and oil companies Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals
and AMOC were floated.
The state owns vast swathes of the economy, including three
of its largest banks - National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr and
Banque Du Caire - along with much of its oil industry and real
estate.
