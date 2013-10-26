CAIRO Oct 25 Egypt's most prominent television
satirist, Bassem Youssef, known for his fierce jabs at ousted
Islamist president Mohamed Mursi, returned to the airwaves on
Friday following a summer break, poking equal fun at the fan
frenzy surrounding Egypt's defense minister that has gripped the
nation in recent months.
Youssef rose to fame with a satirical online show after the
uprising that swept Hosni Mubarak from power in 2011. His
programme, which has been compared to the U.S. satirical comedy
"The Daily Show with Jon Stewart", is now broadcast on Egyptian
TV.
Youssef had not been on air since July, when the head of the
armed forces, General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, ousted Mursi in
response to nationwide protests against his rule, fuelling
speculation the show had been halted for fear of reprisal if
Youssef were to make satirical remarks about the general.
But on Friday the comedian, along with his team of
entertainers, poked fun at all camps - Mubarak loyalists,
Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood supporters who have staged frequent
protests since July, and Sisi's fans.
Early in the show, Youssef and others on the programme broke
into a comic song-and-dance routine to the tune of the nursery
rhyme "Old MacDonald had a Farm", which he said aimed to explain
to Egypt's children the country's political events this summer.
"After the revolution we got a president who thought we
would be duped", they sang in rhyme in Arabic, with the sound of
drum beats in the background. "His Renaissance programme was a
terrible idea ... so the people decided to revolt."
Referring to the ruler of the country, Youssef later
jovially displayed a projected image of Sisi before quickly
swapping it with the image of the interim president, Adly
Mansour.
He poked extensive fun at the adulation of Sisi's fans.
"Sisi has turned into ... chocolate!" said Youssef, joking
about the chocolate bars that have been moulded to the defence
minister's likeness in confectionary stores.
"We're also selling Sisi-fours," said an actor on the show
playing a pastry-shop owner, making a pun on the tea cake "petit
fours."
Sisi has emerged as a popular figure since July. Posters of
him with past Egyptian military heroes who became presidents are
ubiquitous. Jewelry carrying his image is sold on the streets.
Military officers are pushing Sisi to run in the country's
presidential elections, although the general has not said he
would. Many Egyptians believe that if he ran, he would sweep the
elections.
"I am not with the (Islamists), who attacked us and called
us heretics ... and publicly called for our imprisonment,"
Youssef said. He had had an arrest warrant issued against him by
Mursi's prosecutor general over allegations he insulted Mursi
and Islam, but Youssef was later released on bail.
"At the same time, I am not with hypocrisy, deification of
individuals and creation of Pharoahs," Youssef said. "We are
afraid that fascism in the name of religion gets replaced with
fascism in the name of nationalism."
POLITICAL EMOTIONS RUNNING HIGH
Security forces have pursued a sweeping crackdown on the
Brotherhood since July, arresting most of its top leaders and
accusing many of them of fomenting violence or terrorism.
Reconciliation efforts between the government and the
Brotherhood have so far been fruitless.
"Are you with reconciliation?" Youssef asks the actor
playing the pastry shop owner, to which the actor replies: "No,
but we report anyone who buys Rabaa pastries," referring to the
name of the neighbourhood in Cairo that became the epicentre of
protests by Mursi's supporters since July.
"Bassem has become a kind of litmus test for freedom of
expression in Egypt. Many people said he wouldn't dare mention
al-Sisi, but he did," said Amr Helal, a 26-year-old marketing
executive who watched the show.
But with political emotions running high in the country, and
many Egyptians staunchly backing the army move in July, Friday's
episode stirred mixed reactions.
Facebook and other social networking sites were rife with
views both supportive and critical of the episode, with some
commentators saying both camps were taking it too seriously.
"Bassem is a traitor. This is a dangerous time in Egypt. How
can he satirize the man who saved us from the Islamists and
their violence? Our soldiers are dying in Sinai every day at the
hands of insurgents," wrote one Facebook commentator.
Another wrote: "Liberals worshipped Bassem when he
criticized Mursi and the Islamists, but now they can't stand him
when he criticizes al-Sisi? Where are the consistent values?"
A third commented: "Everyone should relax. At the end of the
day it's just a comedy show not a political program."
Youssef, who had played host to Jon Stewart on his show in
Cairo in June, repeatedly mentioned on his show on Friday that
he knew his satirical references would unnerve many.
"Despite all the messes that have happened (in Egypt), there
is hope, the revolution continues. No one can stifle your view
... surely after we got rid of those who call us 'heretics' we
won't see those who call us 'traitors," he said.
(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Ken Wills)