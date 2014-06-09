CAIRO, June 9 Egyptian investment bank Beltone
Financial will discuss the possibility of splitting
its shares on Monday, it said in a statement to the Cairo stock
exchange.
Last week Beltone said that, together with a group of
investors, it was seeking a 20 percent stake in investment bank
EFG Hermes in a $257 million deal. Egyptian
billionaire Naguib Sawiris is backing the deal, sources said.
Beltone's shares were up almost 10 percent at 1023 GMT to
trade at 30.11 Egyptian pounds ($4.21).
The company did not give any details about the possible
stock split, such as how many shares each existing share could
be divided into or the reasons for it. But such an action is
usually carried out by companies who think their share price has
risen to levels unaffordable to small investors.
Beltone's share price has shot up by more than 82 percent so
far this year. At its highest point, at 33.37 pounds in April,
it had more than doubled in 2014.
($1 = 7.1501 Egyptian Pounds)
