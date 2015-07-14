CAIRO, July 14 Egypt's Beltone Financial Holding
said on Tuesday it had received regulatory approval
for a 200 million Egyptian pound ($25.5 million) capital
increase, enabling the financial services firm to offer shares
on the Cairo bourse in August.
"We will raise the (existing) capital from 125.483 million
pounds to 325.483 million pounds," Osama Rashad, head of
investor relations, told Reuters by telephone.
He said Beltone would offer shares from Aug. 2 until Aug. 31
on the Egyptian exchange.
Shares in Beltone were up 7.09 percent at 0834 GMT.
The offering is the second part of a two-stage capital
increase programme to fund growth in its financial services
business which had previously been slated for earlier this year.
With more than 200 staff, Beltone's activities include
brokerage, asset management, investment banking and private
equity operations. Foreign operations include offices in Dubai
and London.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
