CAIRO Aug 11 Beltone Market Maker, a subsidiary
of Egypt-based financial services company Beltone Financial
, has joined NASDAQ Dubai to provide market-making
services, its parent company said on Tuesday.
Beltone Market Maker will initially focus on market making
in equities and will offer simultaneous bid and offer prices in
selected securities listed on NASDAQ Dubai, Beltone Financial
said in a statement.
"We intend to continually strengthen our relationship with
the exchange and its market participants in a range of asset
classes, as part of Beltone's strategy of dynamic growth within
Egypt and across the region," Beltone Financial Chairman Aladdin
Saba said in the statement.
Beltone Market Maker acquired a market maker licence on the
Cairo exchange in June 2014.
Market makers stand ready to buy and sell stocks at all
times, improving liquidity on an exchange - something which may
be increasingly important as Abu Dhabi and Dubai compete for
funds with the Saudi Arabian bourse, which opened to direct
foreign investment in June.
The relatively small NASDAQ Dubai, regulated by the Dubai
Financial Services Authority, allows listed companies to appoint
market makers for their stocks.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein)