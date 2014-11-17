CAIRO Nov 17 An Egyptian woman died on Monday of H5N1 bird flu after coming into contact with infected birds, the second death from the virus this year, a health ministry spokesman told Reuters.

Egypt has identified seven cases of the virus in people this year, including the two who died, Hosam Abdel Gaffar said.

In the latest case, the woman was 19 and died at a hospital in the southern region of Assiut, he said. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Louise Ireland)