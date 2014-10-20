CAIRO Oct 19 An Egyptian hospital director was
suspended on Monday after a video purporting to show a woman
giving birth on the facility's doorstep caused an uproar among
citizens tired of overcrowded and understaffed medical centres.
The woman's husband, Ahmed Musa Abdel Fattah, was quoted by
the website of state-run newspaper Al-Ahram as saying the couple
were turned away by hospital staff who told them the only doctor
was busy performing a Caesarean section on another woman.
In the video, uploaded to YouTube and published on news
sites, the woman, covered by her veil and a sheet as she lies on
her back in the street, appears to go into labour outside Kafr
al-Dawar Public Hospital. Two nurses later run outside, duck
under the sheet and emerge with a baby in a pink blanket.
The hospital, in the Nile Delta city of Kafr al-Dawar, said
staff were ready and willing to deliver the baby and the video
was a ploy by the woman's family to discredit the facility.
State news agency MENA said the provincial health minister
had suspended the hospital director pending an investigation.
But that has not been enough to quell the online and on-air
anger of Egyptians, who have accused the hospital of negligence
and questioned the state's commitment to the health of its
population of 85 million.
"When hospitals let women give birth in the street, it
raises questions of government negligence, no matter how much
the government flaunts its commitment to women's rights," one
Egyptian said on a Facebook page dedicated to the incident.
The World Health Organisation said last year the main
shortcomings of the Egyptian healthcare system were high
out-of-pocket expenses required from patients and low government
spending, which put care out of the reach of the very poor and
left clinics unable to hire staff to treat those who can pay.
The government has promised to improve services.
Abdel Fattah told the paper that staff at the hospital, the
chief medical facility for the industrial city of a quarter of a
million people, urged the couple to go to Alexandria, around 30
km (20 miles) away, for treatment instead.
He said that when they insisted that the hospital provide an
ambulance, security officers removed the pregnant woman from the
building and she went into labour while waiting for a taxi.
The video, which appears to be cellphone footage shot by a
bystander, shows her lying on the pavement just metres away from
the hospital beside a stretcher.
She is shown surrounded by several women who appear to be
comforting her, as well as her husband and various bystanders.
"Look at the human rights here, where a woman has to give
birth in the street when there's a hospital right there," one
man is heard saying.
Afterwards, the woman is loaded onto the stretcher and taken
into the hospital as the crowd disperses.
The hospital denies that it asked the woman to leave.
"We do not allow any patients to be turned away," the
hospital said in a statement posted on the official Facebook
page of the Buheira Governorate Ministry of Health.
"Those who were with the patient chose to have the baby
outside in order to videotape it and defame the hospital."
