* Tensions between Muslims and Christians rising
* Boys detained for seven days pending investigation
CAIRO Oct 3 Two Coptic Christian boys in Egypt
accused of tearing up a copy of the Koran and of urinating on it
have been placed in juvenile detention, a lawyer for the boys
said on Wednesday.
A series of incidents involving religious insults, including
protests last month over a film made in California that mocked
the Prophet Mohammad, have increased tensions between Muslims
and Christians in Egypt.
Residents of Marco village in the province of Beni Suef
south of Cairo filed complaints against the two brothers, Mina
Nadi, 9, and Nabil Nadi, 10, who were then detained on Tuesday
and charged with blasphemy, lawyer Gamal Eid said.
Residents of the village and reporters said a passerby had
on Monday seen the children ripping up pages of a copy of the
Koran and urinating on it in front of the local mosque.
The passerby took the two boys to the local priest to
condemn them for the incident, the residents said, but he was
not satisfied with what he viewed as the priest's insufficient
reprimand and decided to file a complaint to the police.
It was not immediately clear why the children had desecrated
the Koran, but some residents said the boys were playing and
were not incited by anyone to conduct the act.
Residents said that prosecutors had ordered that the boys be
detained for seven days pending an investigation.
Security was stepped up around the village on Tuesday to
prevent a potential flare-up of sectarian violence after a group
of Muslims g a thered around the police station where the children
were being held to demand their prosecution, residents said.
Around 10 percent of Egypt's 83 million people are
Christian, many of whom have been concerned about the political
rise of Islamists after a popular uprising ousted Hosni Mubarak
last year.