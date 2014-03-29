CAIRO, March 29 Ten people were killed on
Saturday in Egypt when an explosion ripped through a house where
a man had been hoarding state-subsidised fuel to sell in the
black market.
A further 37 people were wounded by the explosion in the
village of Shotora in the southern province of Sohag, the
Interior Ministry said in a statement.
Fuels including gasoline and diesel are sold at a fraction
of their real price in Egypt thanks to long-standing government
subsidies that soak up a fifth of the state budget and have
given rise to black markets and smuggling.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan)