CAIRO, March 29 Ten people were killed on Saturday in Egypt when an explosion ripped through a house where a man had been hoarding state-subsidised fuel to sell in the black market.

A further 37 people were wounded by the explosion in the village of Shotora in the southern province of Sohag, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Fuels including gasoline and diesel are sold at a fraction of their real price in Egypt thanks to long-standing government subsidies that soak up a fifth of the state budget and have given rise to black markets and smuggling. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan)