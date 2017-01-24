Jan 24 (IFR) - The Arab Republic of Egypt has provided
updates on sizes and pricing for a triple-tranche US dollar bond
deal, according to a lead.
The sovereign has set yield on an expected US$1.75bn
five-year bond at 6.125%. The notes were initially marketed at
6.375-6.625%.
Guidance for a 10-year tranche with an expected US$1bn size
has been set at 7.50-7.625%, to price in range. The notes were
initially marketed at 7.625-7.875%.
Guidance for a 30-year tranche with an expected US$1.25bn
size has been set at 8.375-8.50%, to price in range. That
compares to an initial marketing level at 8.625-8.875%.
Combined order books are in excess of US$13.5bn, with a skew
towards the five-year.
The 144A/Reg S offering is being run by BNP Paribas,
Citigroup, JP Morgan and Natixis.
The sovereign is rated B3/B (Moody's/Fitch).
(Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)