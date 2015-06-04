(Adds background, yield comparables)
By Michael Turner
LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - The Arab Republic of Egypt has begun
marketing a US dollar benchmark-sized 10-year bond at a yield of
6.25% area, according to lead managers.
The deal is expected to price on Thursday. BNP Paribas,
Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis are running the
144A/Reg S transaction.
Egypt is rated B3 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B
by Fitch.
The note is expected to be rated at the same levels by both
Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
This will be Egypt's first international debt sale since the
Arab Spring uprisings and the toppling of Egyptian president
Hosni Mubarak.
The sovereign's last deal was a US$1.5bn bond raised in 2010
through two tranches.
The US$1bn 2020 portion of that bond was trading at a yield
of 4.43% on Thursday morning, while the US$500m 2040 bond was
yielding 6.79%, according to Tradeweb.
Yield indications on the new deal are closer to where the
long bond is trading, said a bond syndicate official away from
Egypt's latest transaction. This is despite the maturity on the
new deal falling just five years after the sovereign's
shorter-dated debt.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Anil Mayre)