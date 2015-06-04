BRIEF-Unico American reports Q4 earnings per share $0.11
* Unico American Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - Egypt has announced a final yield of 6% on a US dollar benchmark-sized 10-year bond, according to lead managers. That compares with initial guidance of 6.25% area.
Demand for the new issue is in excess of US$4.5bn, with launch and pricing due later on Thursday.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis are running the RegS/144A transaction.
Egypt is rated B3 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch.
The note is expected to be rated at the same levels by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
* Starwood Capital Group confirms sale of its stake in Tri Pointe Group