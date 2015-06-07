* Sells $1.5 bln 10-yr bond Thurs, first in five years
* Expected to revisit bond market as early as this year
* Strong Western investor demand positive for future deals
* Bond performs well in aftermarket
* Should encourage other Egyptian offerings
By Archana Narayanan and David French
DUBAI, June 7 Robust global demand for Egypt's
first bond in five years could prompt it to revisit the debt
markets as early as this year, as the Arab world's most populous
nation re-establishes itself in the international capital
markets.
Such access could prove critical as Egypt tries to rebuild
its battered economy in the wake of the Arab Spring uprising of
2011, by improving public finances, providing much-needed
dollars and paving the way for Egyptian banks and companies to
complete their own deals.
Egypt priced a $1.5-billion 10-year bond on Thursday at a
yield of 6 percent, tighter than initial pricing guidance of
6.25 percent, after drawing demand from investors worth three
times the final amount.
The B-/B/B3-rated bond, which carried a reoffer price of
99.07, rose to 101.5 in Friday trading before ending the day
with bid-offer quotes at 100.25/100.50, despite
generally-volatile market conditions due to worries over
Greece's future in the euro zone, according to traders.
As well as strong demand from investors whose initial demand
was unsatisfied, generous pricing also made the bond desirable.
Egypt's bond was printed at a spread of 360 basis points
over midswaps. One possible comparison is Egypt's outstanding
2020 bond, after factoring in for duration, which
traded on Friday at 268.49 basis points over z-spread.
Tunisia's $1-billion 2025 bond, rated Ba3/BB-
by Moody's/Fitch, was trading at 314 bps over z-spread.
"The pricing was attractive for investors, which should
leave the issuer well positioned for future issues," said Abdul
Kadir Hussain, who oversees about $1.2 billion in assets as
chief executive at Mashreq Capital, which bought the bond.
FUTURE PLANNING
Egypt was frozen out of the international debt market after
the uprising against former president Hosni Mubarak and
subsequent rule and deposing of his successor Mohamed Mursi.
The ascension of former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to
the presidency last year has seen a focus on providing stability
and a return of foreign investment capital to help revive the
flagging economy, which suffers from a lack of dollars and
frequent power cuts among other ills.
Among them is the current account deficit, which ballooned
to $8.38 billion in the nine months through March 2015, compared
with a deficit of $543.1 million in the same period the previous
fiscal year.
Ambitious growth plans, widening deficits and desire to
create a yield curve may prompt Cairo to tap the debt markets
again this year, investors said.
"Given the strong demand, Egypt might follow up with another
public market issuance maybe in the five year space or maybe, if
they can get the legal issues sorted, a sukuk which I think the
market would look at positively," said Mashreq's Hussain.
Finance Minister Hany Kadry Dimian said on April 30 he hoped
the country would issue a sukuk at the beginning of the
2015/2016 fiscal year, which starts on July 1, and it had
submitted its draft sukuk law to the Islamic Development Bank
for advice.
Other Egyptian entities are waiting in the wings. National
Bank of Egypt wants to issue a dollar-denominated bond by the
end of June, its chief executive said in March.
ENCOURAGING DISTRIBUTION
The distribution of Thursday's offering will provide
encouragement to all Egyptian issuers, as most of the bond was
taken by Western investors, unlike in the case of other debt
deals from the Gulf region, which see half the issue absorbed by
domestic accounts.
Gulf states have also backed Egypt through cash grants and
petroleum products worth billions of dollars, with companies
from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait following
in their government's footsteps with their own investments.
Investors from the United States took 45 percent of the
paper, the United Kingdom 35 percent, European accounts cornered
11 percent, while Middle East investors managed to get just 7
percent of the issue. The remaining 2 percent went to other
geographies, according to a banker in the deal.
Unlike in the years after the 2011 uprising, when foreign
investors into existing Egyptian bonds were largely limited to
adventurous hedge funds, the investor base was well diversified.
Asset managers took 72 percent of the issue, bank and
private banks 13 percent, hedge funds 9 percent, and
supra-national, insurance and pension funds together took 6
percent.
Strong demand came despite Egypt's low credit rating, which
restricts many global funds from investing in its bonds.
"We needed the big, long-only asset managers out of the U.S.
to support the issue as other classes of investor don't have
enough lines for the rating level," the banker on the deal said,
speaking on condition of anonymity as he is not allowed to speak
to the press.
Egypt's bond was arranged by BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP
Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis, joined by National Bank of
Abu Dhabi and National Bank of Egypt as co-lead managers.
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)