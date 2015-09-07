CAIRO, Sept 7 Egypt will tap the international bond market for $10 billion, the finance minister said on Monday, without providing a time frame.

The $10 billion includes $1.5 billion of 10-year international bonds the government sold in June, Hany Kadry Dimian told reporters on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams)