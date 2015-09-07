(Adds details)

CAIRO, Sept 7 Egypt has set up a $10 billion bond programme to tap international markets but is not expected to secure that amount, an advisor to the finance minister said on Monday.

Finance Minister Hany Kadry Dimian told reporters on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference earlier that Egypt will tap the international bond market for $10 billion. He did not give a time frame.

But his advisor, Samy Khallaf, later issued a clarification.

"These programs are to give an indication to markets that we are planning for further issuance. It doesn't mean that we will fulfill the $10 bln," he said.

"So it is a matter of procedure to be able to issue it in a short time. Instead of taking 3 months to issue it will lessen it to two weeks at least."

The $10 billion programme includes $1.5 billion in bonds Egypt sold in June and a second international bond that Cairo hopes to issue in November or December of this year. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Michael Georgy and Angus MacSwan)