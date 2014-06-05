By Shadia Nasralla
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt's finance ministry is
studying the possibility of issuing its first international bond
since 2010, two officials told Reuters, as investor confidence
in the country gradually returns after the turmoil which
followed the 2011 revolution.
A government official with knowledge of the matter said
Egypt had discussed with banks the possibility of an
international eurobond issue of between $750 million and $1
billion, "whenever the time and need is appropriate to cover the
budget gap".
A second official confirmed this, adding that the bond issue
would mainly be aimed at Gulf Arab investors. The officials, who
declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue,
did not provide further details.
Because of its political and economic instability, Egypt has
been frozen out of the international debt market since president
Hosni Mubarak was ousted in early 2011. But confidence is slowly
reviving on the back of billions of dollars of aid provided to
Cairo by allied Gulf states.
The yield on Egypt's $1 billion sovereign bond maturing in
2020 tumbled to 4.73 percent this week, its
lowest level since December 2010, from a peak of 11.07 percent
in June 2013. Five-year credit default swaps,
used to insure against the risk of an Egyptian sovereign debt
default, are at their lowest level since mid-2011.
Even with the Gulf aid, the government remains under heavy
pressure to raise funds as it runs huge budget deficits. State
spending is projected to exceed revenues by 290 billion Egyptian
pounds ($40 billion) in the year to June 30, 2015, according to
an official budget draft.
While many Western investors remain wary of Egypt, Gulf
governments are encouraging their state-backed companies and
financial institutions to invest there, so an Egyptian bond
issue might attract substantial demand from them.
