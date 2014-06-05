(Adds trader, Fitch comments)
By Shadia Nasralla
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt's finance ministry is
studying the possibility of issuing its first international bond
since 2010, two officials told Reuters, as investor confidence
in the country gradually returns after the turmoil which
followed the 2011 revolution.
A government official with knowledge of the matter said
Egypt had discussed with banks the possibility of an
international eurobond issue of between $750 million and $1
billion, "whenever the time and need is appropriate to cover the
budget gap".
A second official confirmed this, adding that the bond issue
would mainly be aimed at Gulf Arab investors. The officials, who
declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue,
did not provide further details.
Because of its political and economic instability, Egypt has
been frozen out of the international debt market since president
Hosni Mubarak was ousted in early 2011. But confidence is slowly
reviving on the back of billions of dollars of aid provided to
Cairo by allied Gulf states.
Former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who deposed Egypt's
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi last year, won more than 95
percent of the vote in presidential elections last week. He
enjoys the backing of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab
Emirates.
The yield on Egypt's $1 billion sovereign bond maturing in
2020 tumbled to 4.73 percent this week, its
lowest level since December 2010, from a peak of 11.07 percent
in June 2013. Five-year credit default swaps (CDS)
, used to insure against the risk of an Egyptian
sovereign debt default, are at their lowest level since
mid-2011.
Even with the Gulf aid, the government remains under heavy
pressure to raise funds as it runs huge budget deficits. State
spending is projected to exceed revenues by 290 billion Egyptian
pounds ($40 billion) in the year to June 30, 2015, according to
an official budget draft.
While many Western investors remain wary of Egypt, Gulf
governments are encouraging their state-backed companies and
financial institutions to invest there, so an Egyptian bond
issue might attract substantial demand from them.
A Fitch ratings analyst said on Thursday that improvements
in the political outlook suggest Egypt may be at the bottom of
its ratings cycle. Fitch upgraded Egypt's outlook to stable on
its B-minus rating in January.
Egypt is due for a ratings review on June 27.
"They could wait for an upgrade in ratings and for CDS to
fall further. If I was working at the finance ministry I
wouldn't announce pricing at this point in order to get the best
pricing from the market," said one Cairo-based fixed-income
trader.
"Especially after Fitch announced there is a low. That means
there is an upside...It's the right time to announce it but
there shouldn't be expectations that there will be immediate
action."
(Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)