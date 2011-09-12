CAIRO, Sept 12 Egypt's finance ministry will
offer 4 bilion pounds ($669.7
million) of two-year and three-year bonds in an auction on Sept.
19, the central bank said on Monday .
The two year bonds worth 2 billion pounds, mature on July
26, 2013, and carry a coupon of 13.1 percent.
The three-year bonds worth 2 billion pounds, mature on
Aug. 2, 2014 and carry a coupon of 13.35 percent.
The bonds are offered by the central bank, acting on behalf
of the finance ministry. Settlement will take place on Sept 20.
($1 = 5.9732 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Mohamed Samir)