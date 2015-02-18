* Narrowing spreads signal heavy demand for upcoming
Eurobond
* Investor base becoming somewhat more mainstream
* Prices already reflect expectations for rating upgrades
* Artificial shortage of dollar debt may prove temporary
* Economy improving but growth, fiscal position still poor
By Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, Feb 18 Egypt's return to the
international debt market after a five-year gap is set to
attract heavy demand - so heavy that the new bonds risk pricing
at precariously high levels.
The government plans to issue a $1.5 billion Eurobond in
April and to return regularly to international capital markets
in coming years, Hanan Salem, first deputy minister at the
Ministry of Finance, told Reuters last month.
Trade in Egypt's outstanding U.S. dollar bond maturing in
2020 shows how dramatic the return of confidence
in Egypt has been since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took
office last year, oversaw the installation of a technocratic
cabinet that is starting to reform the economy, and forged an
alliance with rich Gulf states to obtain aid and investment.
The yield on the bond is at 4.47 percent, near a life low of
3.98 percent hit in December and down from a peak of 11.09
percent in June 2013, when the country was frozen out of the
global debt market by political and economic turmoil.
Some mainstream emerging market funds have resumed buying
the bond, asset managers say; in the years immediately following
Cairo's Arab Spring uprising of 2011, foreign buyers were
largely limited to adventurous hedge funds.
"We expect the Eurobond issue to go well. Even after the al
Sisi rally, Egyptian spreads still trade cheap relative to their
pre-Revolution average," said Bryan Carter, portfolio manager at
Boston-based Acadian Asset Management.
"Our view is that medium-term, this country should have very
high returns on investment for those willing to go in."
Spreads with other bonds reflect that view. Rated 'Caa1' by
Moody's, well below investment grade, the Egyptian bond trades
inside Pakistan's 2019 dollar bond, which carries
the same rating, by a whopping 235 basis points.
Egypt is outperforming even more highly rated bonds. Last
June, the Egyptian paper was trading 44 bps inside Lebanon's
March 2020 Eurobond, which is rated two notches
higher; now it is trading 113 bps inside.
RISK
The risk for investors is that such tight price levels are
based almost entirely on expectations for improvement in Egypt's
economy, not on its current economic situation.
Investors are betting the improvement will trigger a string
of credit rating upgrades in the next couple of years. That
would increase demand; many global funds only invest in bonds
that are rated at least 'B-' by the three main agencies, while
other funds have higher floors.
"Markets tend to be ahead of rating agencies, and Egypt is
already trading on the expectation of an upgrade. Though spreads
are tight relative to other 'B-' rated sovereigns, the proper
comparison is with the 'B+' or 'BB-' cohort," Carter said.
There is no question that the economy is being run more
professionally now than it has been for many years. Sisi has
begun cutting energy and food subsidies, building infrastructure
and improving regulation. But he faces a huge task.
Gross domestic product is expected to grow 4 percent in the
current fiscal year to end-June, Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb
said last week; that would be up from 2.2 percent last year, but
still below levels which many economists think necessary to make
a big dent in Egypt's youth unemployment.
Mehleb predicted a government budget deficit below 10
percent of GDP this year - a big improvement from 14 percent
last year, but still at extremely high levels.
"Fiscal deficits, expected to remain in double digits in
FY15, are amongst the widest in emerging markets, and the
adjustment outlook is not particularly heartening," said Raza
Agha, emerging sovereign debt analyst at VTB Capital in London.
Agha said an International Monetary Fund loan programme
would be critical in confirming Egypt's economic reforms were
working. An IMF deal would be politically sensitive within
Egypt, however; the finance minister said last week that there
were "no concrete plans" to consider one.
In December, Fitch upgraded Egypt to 'B' after the
government cut subsidies and raised taxes. Moody's, however, has
only changed its outlook to stable from negative.
Lucio Vinhas de Souza, managing director at Moody's
sovereign risk group, said in December that even the plunge of
global oil prices, which will benefit Egypt as an energy
importer, wouldn't necessarily mean a quick upgrade.
"The inherent weaknesses of the economies don't disappear,
they just get smaller," he told Reuters, adding that other
factors such as political and policy risk were key.
Another factor buoying Egypt's international debt is a
shortage of it. The government has only two outstanding
Eurobonds, making Egyptian dollar debt very scarce for investors
seeking exposure to the country.
That shortage could begin changing quickly as the government
and Egyptian companies return to the international markets to
fund heavy investment plans.
There is already an ample supply of Egyptian local currency
debt, and foreign investors have certainly not regained
confidence in it. At the end of 2010, foreigners held more than
22 percent of Egyptian Treasury bills; last October, they held
just 0.13 percent of the $63 billion market, latest data shows.
A third factor is the global debt market environment, with
yields extremely low around the world and geopolitical risks in
countries such as Ukraine and Nigeria making Egypt look
relatively attractive.
But again, this could change, with the U.S. central bank
expected to start hiking interest rates this year and Egypt
facing its own low-level Islamist insurgency.
Such issues may ultimately dampen interest in Egyptian debt
- but not for now. "Investors have short memories and the
economy is improving," said Daniel Broby, chief executive at
London-based Gemfonds, an emerging market specialist.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)