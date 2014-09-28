BRIEF-Immigon sells 3 pct stake in RBI to institutional investors
* Immigon Portfolioabbau AG commences sale of up to approximately 9.92 million shares in Raiffeisen Bank International AG by way of an accelerated bookbuilding
CAIRO, Sept 28 Egypt's stock market and banks will close for three days starting on Sunday, Oct. 5 for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday and a national holiday, the bourse and central bank said on Sunday.
The market is set to reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 8. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin)
* Immigon Portfolioabbau AG commences sale of up to approximately 9.92 million shares in Raiffeisen Bank International AG by way of an accelerated bookbuilding
BOSTON, March 21Millennium Management, one of the industry's biggest hedge funds, has hired a portfolio manager from billionaire stock picker Steven A. Cohen's investment company, two sources familiar with the matter said.
March 21 Jefferies Group LLC, the investment banking unit of Leucadia National Corp, on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strong revenue from its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.