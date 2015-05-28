UPDATE 12-'No turning back': PM May triggers 'historic' Brexit
* May wants special ties, links trade and security (Adds Merkel quotes, European parliament)
CAIRO May 28 Egypt's stock exchange said on Thursday it would reduce the free float required for new companies to list on its benchmark, as part of structural changes to the index.
In a statement, the bourse said it planned to launch a new equal-weighted index that would include the top 50 companies in terms of liquidity from August 1.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Yara Bayoumy)
* May wants special ties, links trade and security (Adds Merkel quotes, European parliament)
NEW YORK, March 29 The Federal Reserve's current use of two relatively new tools to lift interest rates - its reverse repurchase facility and its rate on excess bank reserves - has proven to work well, suggesting the Fed may not revert to a more traditional policy model, a top U.S. central banker said on Wednesday.