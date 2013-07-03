(Corrects index close to 0.3 percent lower)
CAIRO, July 3 Egyptian shares closed lower on
Wednesday as investors fretted over the possibility of further
violence in the country, hours before an army deadline to
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi to yield to mass protests and
share power.
At least 16 people were killed on Wednesday and 200 wounded
when gunmen opened fire on supporters of Mursi who were rallying
outside Cairo University, state television reported.
Egypt's army commander and Mursi each pledged to die for his
cause as the deadline neared.
The central bank ordered banks to close their doors early
ahead of the army deadline, due to expire at around 5:00 p.m.
<1500 GMT>, and buses in Cairo's financial centre downtown were
whisking bank employees home.
The country's main share index closed 0.3 percent
lower.
"When you have blood at Cairo University it is bad news,"
said Hisham Metwalli, a trader at Arab Finance Brokerage. "But
people hope it will all be over this evening."
The index had soared 4.9 percent to a three-week high on
Tuesday after the armed forces gave the ultimatum.
The prospect of military intervention raised investor hopes
that an end was in sight to turmoil that has frightened away
investors and tourists and drained the country's finances since
Hosni Mubarak was ousted from the presidency in early 2011.
But brokers said that uncertainty and fears of violence were
now pushing prices back down.
"Egypt is in crisis. No one can tell what will happen," said
Omar Ascar at Cairo Financial Investment.
Egypt's currency strengthened on the black market, with one
dealer in central Cairo offering to sell dollars at 7.55 pounds
and buy them at 7.50 pounds, compared to 7.65 and 7.60 on
Tuesday.
In the fixed-income market, the cost of insuring Egyptian
debt against default was steady on Wednesday at 875 after having
surged to record highs of above 900 on Monday, Markit said.
Foreigners were net buyers of shares, but some investors
felt it was early to plunge back into the Egyptian market before
the political situation was settled.
"We have been very underweight Egypt for a long time," said
Alex Trotter, Africa fund manager at Fulcrum Capital in London.
"When you do not know what's going on, it's best to be more
cowardly."
