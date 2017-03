CAIRO, June 25 Egypt's stock exchange will stay closed for a bank holiday on July 1 and will operate with shortened trading hours during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan as usual, the bourse said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ramadan is expected to start on June 29. The exchange will be open from 1000 to 1330 Cairo time during Ramadan, the stock exchange said in a statement published on its website on Wednesday. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)