* Bureaucracy seen as impediment to investment
* Concerns about political violence, crackdown have faded
By Michael Georgy and Shadi Bushra
CAIRO, Jan 13 British companies paying one of
the most high-profile visits to Egypt by a Western trade
delegation since the 2011 uprising seem more concerned by
bureaucracy than political turbulence.
Britain, one of the top foreign investors in Egypt, believes
boosting an economy battered by unrest since the overthrow of
autocrat Hosni Mubarak is vital for long-term stability.
Companies in the delegation interviewed by Reuters want
assurances that Egypt will eliminate complex investment laws and
stamps of approval required from dozens of government agencies.
Investment Minister Ashraf Salman told Reuters on Sunday he
is optimistic a draft investment law will be implemented in
March, creating a one-stop shop.
Some of the more than 40 British companies expressed
cautious optimism.
"If the legislation is indeed a one-stop shop as has been
suggested, that would greatly improve the ease of doing
business," said Mark Lipton, managing director of British
security firm G4S in Egypt.
Foreign investors have praised bold steps taken by Egypt
such as politically sensitive cuts to fuel subsidies. But
untangling bureaucracy built up over decades may not be easy.
Ayman El Ghazzawi of British construction consultancy Gleeds
said companies have moved past security fears, despite an
Islamist militant insurgency.
"Companies are looking at currency laws, ease of
repatriating funds, arbitration legislation," he said.
In the last fiscal year, Britain invested over $5 billion
here.
Lawyer Sara Hinton, vice-chair of the British Egyptian
Business Association, says she detects one of the strongest
buzzes among foreign investors since she moved to Egypt 20 years
ago but that passing the draft law was vital.
"If you are a huge investor you will get assistance because
of the size of your investment. If you are very small it is
probably easy for you to get it," said Hinton.
"It is the medium level -- that you are not just not quite
big enough to get the political attention to give you the
special privileges in terms of easing the path for you."
Sisi has unveiled several mega-projects designed to build
confidence in Egypt, including a second Suez Canal.
Don Gillanders, whose company makes heavy duty tyres, is
eyeing the Suez venture.
"We have been a bit unadventurous and we thought we would
push out of it," he said, showing little interest in a question
on political stability. "I think what I am most worried about is
people don't buy my tyres."
