* Brotherhood assets seized
* Latest move in effort to crush Islamists
By Shadia Nasralla
CAIRO, Sept 23 An Egyptian court on Monday
banned deposed President Mohamed Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood and
ordered its funds seized, a crippling strike in the campaign to
crush the Islamist movement.
The case was brought by a lawyer from the leftist Tagammu
party on the grounds of protecting Egyptians from violence.
It was not stated if he was acting at the instigation of the
army-backed government, which is mounting one of the fiercest
crackdowns against the group in decades.
"The court bans the activities of the Muslim Brotherhood
organisation and its non-governmental organisation and all the
activities that it participates in and any organisation derived
from it," presiding Judge Mohammed al-Sayed said in a ruling.
He also ordered the government to seize the Brotherhood's
funds and administer its frozen assets.
The ruling did not specifically mention the Brotherhood's
political wing, the Freedom and Justice Party.
But the state news agency quoted Freedom and Justice Party
spokesman Hamza Zawbaa as saying the party rejected the ruling
and would appeal.
"What is happening to the Brotherhood translates to a return
of the police state after having removed it through the January
25 revolution," he said, describing the revolt that toppled
autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
In Washington, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said it
was unclear how the decision would be implemented and the Obama
administration was seeking more information.
Spokeswoman Jen Psaki reiterated that the United States
wanted to see an inclusive political process involving all
Egyptians and leading to a return to democratic, civilian rule.
"All parties should avoid steps that would undermine this
process," she said.
The Brotherhood has seen hundreds of its members killed and
thousands arrested since the army overthrew Mursi in July.
The ruling may force the Brotherhood to go underground,
especially as public support for it has dropped.
The court's decision also raises the possibility that some
Brotherhood members will lose faith in peaceful resistance and
take up arms against the government.
"How the Brotherhood responds to this verdict depends on the
individual decisions of rank-and-file members, because the
broader structure has largely ceased to function," said Eric
Trager, an expert on the Muslim Brotherhood at the Washington
Institute for Near East Policy.
Mohamed Beshr, a senior Brotherhood official, said the
ruling would not impede the search for a political solution to
Egypt's crisis.
"We want a state based on laws and institutions and we seek
judicial independence far from politics. But what took place in
today's ruling is against what we seek," he told the
Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice online portal.
The authorities, meanwhile, kept up the pressure on the
Brotherhood, arresting Ahmed Fahmy, the former head of the upper
house of parliament under Mursi, according to state-run Al-Ahram
newspaper.
The Brotherhood emerged from the shadows to win
parliamentary and presidential elections after Mubarak was
overthrown. But many Egyptians became disillusioned with Mursi
after he gave himself sweeping powers and mismanaged the
economy, taking to the streets in protest and prompting the army
move.
Following Mursi's overthrow, the Brotherhood organised
rallies demanding his reinstatement, bringing on the fiercest
campaign against it by security forces in decades.
The government accuses the Brotherhood of inciting violence
and terrorism and has put forward its own plan for new
elections. Egypt's state and private media now portray the
Brotherhood as a terrorist group and an enemy of the state.
RESILIENT
Security forces killed hundreds of its supporters in raids
on their Cairo protest camps in August and rounded up thousands
more, including many leaders, among them Mursi.
Brotherhood veterans said it is increasingly difficult to
persuade young members, who are likely to be infuriated by the
court decision, to resist using force against the state.
Human rights activist Gamal Eid questioned the wisdom of the
court's decision, saying it could backfire.
"With an eye to the future, you will see the ruling is
wrong. It will make them work in the darkness," he said on
social media. "It will make the Brotherhood continue practicing
violence and hate speeches."
The Brotherhood has proven resilient throughout its 85-year
history.
Egypt's army rulers formally dissolved the Brotherhood in
1954 and its has survived repression under various strongmen,
relying on its funds and social charity networks to become the
country's biggest political party.
Operating those networks, which made the group popular over
past decades, may prove to be impossible now given the court's
ruling.
Attacks by militants have risen since the army overthrew
Mursi. Most of the violence has taken place in the Sinai
Peninsula near the border with Israel and the Hamas-run Gaza
Strip. The army has responded with air and ground attacks.
A failed suicide bombing against the interior minister on
Sept. 5 and attacks on police in Cairo have raised fears that
militant violence is taking hold beyond the Sinai.
Last week, Egyptian security forces stormed the town of
Kerdasa near Cairo to flush out armed Mursi supporters.