BRIEF-Small Cap Danmark FY pre-tax profit down at DKK 23.5 mln
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
CAIRO May 4 Egypt hopes to lower its budget deficit to 5.5 percent in the 2016-1017 fiscal year from 10.7 percent in 2012/13, the finance minister told Egypt's Al-Ahram daily newspaper on Saturday.
Egypt's budget deficit will reach 197.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($28.7 billion) or 9.5 percent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year starting July 1 after a revised 184.9 billion pounds or 10.7 percent in 2012/13, according to a draft budget previously seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; editing by James Jukwey)
DUBAI, March 8 Most Gulf stock markets were weak on Wednesday as another slide in Doha Bank pulled down Qatar, but Dubai rose on the back of gains in a few stocks.
* LME copper stocks nearly double since Thursday * Chine copper imports tumble in February * Mine disruptions in Chile, Indonesia help support (Updates prices) By Pratima Desai LONDON, March 8 Copper rose on Wednesday as funds closed positions betting on lower prices, but a higher dollar, lower imports of the metal by top consumer China and rising inventories were expected to weigh. Benchmark copper on the London metal Exchange traded up 0.4 percent