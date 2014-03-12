DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
CAIRO, March 12 Egypt's finance minister said on Wednesday he expects growth for fiscal year 2013/14 to be between 2-2.5 percent.
The newly appointed minister Hany Kadry Dimian said earlier the state's budget deficit for this fiscal year will be around 12 percent and expected it to stand at 10-10.5 percent in the next fiscal year.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations