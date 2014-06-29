CAIRO, June 29 Egypt's cabinet submitted a revised 2014/15 budget proposing a narrower deficit after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi rejected a previous draft because spending was too high, Finance Ministry spokesman Ayman Alkaffas told Reuters on Sunday.

The new budget plans a deficit of 240 billion Egyptian pounds ($33.6 billion) in the fiscal year that starts on July 1, less than the 292 billion pounds in the initial draft, he said. A detailed budget statement would be issued later on Sunday, Alkaffas said.

